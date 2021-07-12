Mammoth green package out This WEEK

The EU Commission on Wednesday (14 July) will drop a mammoth package of legislation on energy and climate laws, to translate the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 into concrete new rules for transport and industry.

The package, called 'Fit for 55', will be a roadmap on how to slash gas emissions, which will likely reshape how people commute, how land and forests are managed, and how homes are built. It will also including charging more for pollution.