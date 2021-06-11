Pressure builds on EU to back WTO vaccine-patent waiver

MEPs have backed a motion demanding the temporary lifting of intellectual properties rights for Covid-19 vaccines - a symbolic move that puts pressure on the European Commission to change its position on the issue of global access to vaccines.

EU lawmakers adopted the resolution on Wednesday (9 June) with 355 in favour, 263 against, and 71 abstentions - with the results published Thursday.

The proposal, backing the temporary waiver of patent rules of Covid-19 vaccines, reached a...