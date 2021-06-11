Ad
Approximately 1.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide - of which 28 percent went to G7 countries but just 0.3 percent to low-income countries (Photo: imf.org)

Pressure builds on EU to back WTO vaccine-patent waiver

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs have backed a motion demanding the temporary lifting of intellectual properties rights for Covid-19 vaccines - a symbolic move that puts pressure on the European Commission to change its position on the issue of global access to vaccines.

EU lawmakers adopted the resolution on Wednesday (9 June) with 355 in favour, 263 against, and 71 abstentions - with the results published Thursday.

The proposal, backing the temporary waiver of patent rules of Covid-19 vaccines, reached a...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

