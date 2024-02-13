Ad
euobserver
Behind-closed doors-lobbying by France and several other states has ensured more severe policies included in planned legislation (Photo: Alexia Barakou)

Investigation

France led lobbying to detain children in EU migration pact

Migration
EU Political
by Leïla Miñano, Maria Maggiore, Pascal Hansens, Paris/Brussels/Berlin,

A package of controversial migration laws set to be approved by the EU could allow the detention of child migrants at borders from birth and further slash protections for unaccompanied minors — thanks in part to secret lobbying by a group of member states led by France.

Confidential documents obtained by Investigate Europe reveal how France and the Netherlands, along with Denmark, Malta, Czech Republic and others pressured negotiators to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU PoliticalInvestigation

Related articles

EU nears deal to fingerprint six year-old asylum seekers
Over 200 academics dub new EU border asylum law 'inhumane'
EU mulls coercion to get refugee kids' fingerprints
EU's new migration pact is normalisation of racial profiling
Behind-closed doors-lobbying by France and several other states has ensured more severe policies included in planned legislation (Photo: Alexia Barakou)

Tags

MigrationEU PoliticalInvestigation
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections