France led lobbying to detain children in EU migration pact

A package of controversial migration laws set to be approved by the EU could allow the detention of child migrants at borders from birth and further slash protections for unaccompanied minors — thanks in part to secret lobbying by a group of member states led by France.
Confidential documents obtained by Investigate Europe reveal how France and the Netherlands, along with Denmark, Malta, Czech Republic and others pressured negotiators to ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
By Leïla Miñano, Maria Maggiore and Pascal Hansens of Investigate Europe.
By Leïla Miñano, Maria Maggiore and Pascal Hansens of Investigate Europe.