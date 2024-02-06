Ad
MEPs have agreed to waive Eva Kaili's immunity from prosecution (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs waive immunity of top suspect in Qatargate scandal

by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

EU lawmakers formally waived the diplomatic immunity of the top suspect in the Qatargate scandal Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili on Tuesday (6 February), following a request of the European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi.

According to the parliament's report setting out the case for waiving Kaili's immunity from prosecution, Kaili is accused by the European Public Prosecutor's Office of "fraudulently spending between €120,000 and €150,000 of public money". If found guilty she could face be...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

