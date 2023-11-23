Ad
Geert Wilders, the far-right anti-Islam leader in the Netherlands, secured a resounding victory in Wednesday's Dutch election (Photo: Geert Wilders's Facebook)

Analysis

How Wilders' Dutch extremism goes way beyond Islamophobia

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

On Wednesday night, it emerged the Dutch electorate had massively voted for the openly Islamophobic politician Geert Wilders.

Many of his most reactionary policies, like his proposed ban on the Quran and mosques, are outright unconstitutional and will, therefore, never happen.

But many Dutch Muslims rightfully fear what is now to come.

"It's not about whether ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

