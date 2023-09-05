Ad
Lithuania has a 680km border with Belarus — which includes around 550km of fences (Photo: State Border Guard Service / Lithuania)

EU Commission defends Baltic states accused of pushbacks

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has defended policies enacted by Latvia and Lithuania to stem migration at their shared borders with Belarus — despite widespread criticism that they are trampling on asylum rights.

"Those two countries are doing their best to protect the EU border," Monique Pariat, a senior EU commission official told MEPs in the civil liberties committee on Monday (4 September).

"Latvia and Lithuania have faced unprecedented illegal border crossings since 2021," she added...

