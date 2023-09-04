What will the next UK Labour government do about Brexit?

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's Labour party, is a cautious man.

With his party's lead of 20 points over the ruling Conservatives, he is closer to entering Downing Street than he has ever been.

Yet, on one of the most defining issues of the day — Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union — his unyielding instinct is caution. He has ruled out returning to the single market and the customs union, instead pledging to "make Brexit work" under his governmen...