EU farm chief backs extending Ukraine grain ban and subsidies

EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski on Thursday (31 August) backed extending the temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports in five frontline countries until the end of 2023 — and proposed providing subsidies for Ukrainian grain exporters.

The ban, which is currently enforced in Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, is due to expire on 15 September.

Under these restrictive measures, Ukrainian agri-food products have continued to move through these countries...