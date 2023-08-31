Ad
The Polish commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski told MEPs he was lobbying the commission to provide subsidies for Ukrainian grain exporters (Photo: European Parliament)

EU farm chief backs extending Ukraine grain ban and subsidies

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski on Thursday (31 August) backed extending the temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports in five frontline countries until the end of 2023 — and proposed providing subsidies for Ukrainian grain exporters.

The ban, which is currently enforced in Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, is due to expire on 15 September.

Under these restrictive measures, Ukrainian agri-food products have continued to move through these countries...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

