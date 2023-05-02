Ad
euobserver
The ECB meeting on Thursday in Frankfurt could result in a quarter- or half-percentage point rise (Photo: Council of the EU)

Eurozone inflation creeps up ahead of ECB rate decision

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Annual inflation in the eurozone rose to seven percent in April, according to the EU's statistics agency's data published on Tuesday (2 May), the first increase after a five-month decline.

It is estimated to be up from 6.9 percent in March, according to the estimate of Eurostat, which could decide how big the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike will be on Thursday.

The ECB has raised rates repeatedly since July last year to rein in inflation, and analysts expect the ban...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Central banks can't fight inflation alone — their tools are too blunt
Hawkish ECB rate-rise 'puts energy transition at risk'
Squeezing wages is not the answer to inflation
US-China economic rivalry leaves EU squeezed, ECB worried
The ECB meeting on Thursday in Frankfurt could result in a quarter- or half-percentage point rise (Photo: Council of the EU)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections