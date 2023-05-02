Eurozone inflation creeps up ahead of ECB rate decision

Annual inflation in the eurozone rose to seven percent in April, according to the EU's statistics agency's data published on Tuesday (2 May), the first increase after a five-month decline.
It is estimated to be up from 6.9 percent in March, according to the estimate of Eurostat, which could decide how big the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike will be on Thursday.
The ECB has raised rates repeatedly since July last year to rein in inflation, and analysts expect the ban...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
