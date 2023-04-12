'Clean hydrogen' is the fossil-fuel industry in disguise

The fossil fuel industry knows that the days of outright denying climate change are over. Polluting companies have since shifted their focus to hyping new technologies that promise to reduce emissions without affecting their business model.

For years, they have focused their attention on so-called 'carbon capture' — which has never truly functioned as advertised. These days, you're likely to hear a lot about hydrogen, what Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here