Ad
euobserver
Hydrogen is not a fuel to create an energy transition — it is intended to bolster the fossil fuel status quo (Photo: Possessed Photography)

'Clean hydrogen' is the fossil-fuel industry in disguise

Green Economy
Opinion
by Frida Kieninger, Brussels,

The fossil fuel industry knows that the days of outright denying climate change are over. Polluting companies have since shifted their focus to hyping new technologies that promise to reduce emissions without affecting their business model.

For years, they have focused their attention on so-called 'carbon capture' — which has never truly functioned as advertised. These days, you're likely to hear a lot about hydrogen, what

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Frida Kieninger is the director of EU affairs at Food & Water Action Europe.

Related articles

Why is petrostate UAE going all in on green hydrogen?
EU's new definition of 'green' hydrogen adds fossil loopholes
EU launches 'Hydrogen Bank' — but what is it?
EU favours LNG and hydrogen in new external energy policy
Hydrogen is not a fuel to create an energy transition — it is intended to bolster the fossil fuel status quo (Photo: Possessed Photography)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Frida Kieninger is the director of EU affairs at Food & Water Action Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections