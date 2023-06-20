Ad
euobserver
“We have to consolidate our budget as member states do,” EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn told reporters on Tuesday (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission asks for €65.8bn to top up strained budget

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission has asked for an increase of €65.8bn in a review of the EU's long-term budget, after several crises and increasing inflation drained existing funds.

"We have been using the budget more than ever," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (20 June), adding that the commission's proposals were an "absolute must."

"We have to consolidate our budget as member states do," EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn also told reporters.

Some of the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders unblock budget in deal with Hungary and Poland
Member states water down renewable energy proposal
MEPs call for new budget money, worry about recovery borrowing
Germany asks capitals to give a little in EU budget impasse
“We have to consolidate our budget as member states do,” EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn told reporters on Tuesday (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections