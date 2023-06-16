EU denies colluding with Libyan smugglers despite UN report

The European Commission denies helping smugglers in Libya, following a deadly Pylos shipwreck near Greece that reportedly sailed from the Tobruk area of the north African state.
"We are not helping smugglers in Libya. We are fighting against smugglers," Eric Mamer, the European Commission chief's spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Friday (16 June).
The comment comes as the European Union continues to step up cooperation with a Libyan authority accused of colluding with smu...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
