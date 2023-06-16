Ad
euobserver
Hundreds of people, including children, are feared dead in the latest boat sinking near Greece (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

EU denies colluding with Libyan smugglers despite UN report

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission denies helping smugglers in Libya, following a deadly Pylos shipwreck near Greece that reportedly sailed from the Tobruk area of the north African state.

"We are not helping smugglers in Libya. We are fighting against smugglers," Eric Mamer, the European Commission chief's spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Friday (16 June).

The comment comes as the European Union continues to step up cooperation with a Libyan authority accused of colluding with smu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'
EU says Libya needs more boats after latest drowning tragedy
EU hands Libya coast guard boats ahead of migration summit
Libya to get new EU-funded boats despite crimes
Hundreds of people, including children, are feared dead in the latest boat sinking near Greece (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections