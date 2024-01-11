Ad
euobserver
Many farmers are deeply conservative. They resent both the concentration process of recent decades, which has put an end to many small family farms, and the current government's plans for more green, sustainable agriculture (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)

The far-right is piggybacking on the German farmers

by Kai Arzheimer, Mainz,

This Monday (8 January), German farmers tried to bring the country to a standstill. Tens of thousands took their tractors to motorways and city centres in a bid to effectively blocking them to other road traffic, in just the first day in a whole week of protests.

Ostensibly, the farmers are demonstrating against a series of cuts to agricultural subsidies for farm vehicles and fuel that would amount to about €450m.

These cuts were hastily announced in December, after a ruling by ...

Kai Arzheimer is a professor of political science at the University of Mainz, specialising in the extreme and radical right vote in Europe.

Kai Arzheimer is a professor of political science at the University of Mainz, specialising in the extreme and radical right vote in Europe.

