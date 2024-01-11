The far-right is piggybacking on the German farmers

This Monday (8 January), German farmers tried to bring the country to a standstill. Tens of thousands took their tractors to motorways and city centres in a bid to effectively blocking them to other road traffic, in just the first day in a whole week of protests.
Ostensibly, the farmers are demonstrating against a series of cuts to agricultural subsidies for farm vehicles and fuel that would amount to about €450m.
These cuts were hastily announced in December, after a ruling by ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Kai Arzheimer is a professor of political science at the University of Mainz, specialising in the extreme and radical right vote in Europe.
Kai Arzheimer is a professor of political science at the University of Mainz, specialising in the extreme and radical right vote in Europe.