Ad
euobserver
EU commissioner Ylva Johansson (l) said the results of the pilot projects could help Bulgaria and Romania join the Schengen zone (Photo: European Union)

Anti-migrant EU pilot projects net results in Bulgaria, Romania

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Details are emerging of EU-funded pilot projects in Bulgaria and Romania to fast-track asylum and fund border technologies.

"The results are excellent," Ylva Johansson, EU's commissioner for home affairs, told reporters on Thursday (19 October).

She said people not entitled to asylum are being prevented from entering, while others are sent home in what she described as a "very good result."

The pilots were launched in March, with almost €11m given to Romania and another €4...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU lets Croatia into Schengen, keeps Bulgaria and Romania out
EU Commission wants drones for Bulgaria on Turkey border
Shelving Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen dream helps Russia
EU head in 'fortress' mode on immigration
EU commissioner Ylva Johansson (l) said the results of the pilot projects could help Bulgaria and Romania join the Schengen zone (Photo: European Union)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections