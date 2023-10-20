Anti-migrant EU pilot projects net results in Bulgaria, Romania

Details are emerging of EU-funded pilot projects in Bulgaria and Romania to fast-track asylum and fund border technologies.

"The results are excellent," Ylva Johansson, EU's commissioner for home affairs, told reporters on Thursday (19 October).

She said people not entitled to asylum are being prevented from entering, while others are sent home in what she described as a "very good result."

The pilots were launched in March, with almost €11m given to Romania and another €4...