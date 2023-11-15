Report details what 'middle powers' really think of EU

The EU must adapt to the geopolitical reality of an "à la carte world," according to a new report published by the London-based think tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) on Wednesday (15 November).
Policymakers in the West should come to grips with a world "where you can mix and match your partners on different issues, rather than sign...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
