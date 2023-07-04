Greek shipwreck 'cover-up' fears prompt call for outside probe

Doubts have been cast on whether Greece will carry out a proper criminal investigation into the 14 June sinking of the Adriana trawler that has likely killed over 500 people.
"In this particular case, facts must be cleared out by all means," said Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, a Spanish socialist MEP who chairs the European Parliament's powerful civil liberties committee.
Lopez Aguilar's comment to EUobserver on Monday (3 July) comes as testimonies of people who survived the sinking...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
