Germany 'shocks' allies by withholding Ukraine tanks

Accusations of Russia appeasement have redoubled following Germany's decision to continue withholding tanks from Ukraine.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius defended Berlin's decision following a Western arms-pledging meeting by 54 countries at the Rammstein military base in Germany on Friday (20 January).

"There was no unified opinion on this," he told press, referring to Kyiv's call for Germany to deliver Leopard 2-class tanks to the battlefields of Ukraine.

"The ...