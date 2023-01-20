Ad
Ukraine war to reach 1st anniversary next month (Photo: Serhii Myhalchuk)

Germany 'shocks' allies by withholding Ukraine tanks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Accusations of Russia appeasement have redoubled following Germany's decision to continue withholding tanks from Ukraine.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius defended Berlin's decision following a Western arms-pledging meeting by 54 countries at the Rammstein military base in Germany on Friday (20 January).

"There was no unified opinion on this," he told press, referring to Kyiv's call for Germany to deliver Leopard 2-class tanks to the battlefields of Ukraine.

"The ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

