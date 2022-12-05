Serbia now has no choice but to join EU sanctions on Russia

Last month, Serbia and Azerbaijan signed bilateral memorandums of understanding to expand cooperation on energy, developing and further strengthening the gas and electricity agreements made earlier this year. While at first glance this may seem to be of peripheral interest to contemporary geopolitics, the agreements could have broad implications for the European Union.
From the Brussels point of view, Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev is a useful ally. Last July, he signed on to a str...
Professor Ivan Sascha Sheehan is the executive director of the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Baltimore.
