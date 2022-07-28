Ad
euobserver
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline links Russia and Germany, and is the main artery for gas deliveries (Photo: nordstream2.com)

Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Russia delivered massively-reduced gas to Europe on Wednesday (27 July) — in a further escalation of the energy stand-off between Moscow and the EU, pushing prices further up.

European gas prices rose almost two percent, trading close to the record high set after Russia invaded Ukraine, the BBC reported.

Russia's state-controlled Gazprom gas giant had warned that it would cut supply to 20 percent capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline capacity, which links Russia and Germany. <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Europe sees Russian gas flows restart, amid winter fears
EU agrees voluntary 15% gas-cut plan — but with exemptions
EU ministers struggle over 15% gas-cut plan
EU Commission set to unveil gas-reduction plan
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline links Russia and Germany, and is the main artery for gas deliveries (Photo: nordstream2.com)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections