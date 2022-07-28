Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity

Russia delivered massively-reduced gas to Europe on Wednesday (27 July) — in a further escalation of the energy stand-off between Moscow and the EU, pushing prices further up.

European gas prices rose almost two percent, trading close to the record high set after Russia invaded Ukraine, the BBC reported.

Russia's state-controlled Gazprom gas giant had warned that it would cut supply to 20 percent capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline capacity, which links Russia and Germany. <...