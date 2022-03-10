Kyiv calls for oil embargo but EU set for phased approach

EU leaders gathered in Versailles on Thursday night (10 March) with a discussion about how to reduce their dependence on Russian gas and oil supplies on the agenda.

They were expected to agree to phase out their dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports — but only gradually compared with the US and the UK.

Those countries banned oil imports from Russia earlier this week, and that has put pressure on EU leaders to do the same, despite their differing circumstances.

Th...