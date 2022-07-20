Is it goodbye to 'pacifist' Germany?

German foreign policy thinking changed dramatically on 24 February 2022, but where is it headed?
For a long time, observers complained about a lack of geo-strategic thinking in the German political class, demonstrated most clearly in its underestimation of the Russian military threat and an ever-growing dependency on energy resources from Putin's militaristic authoritarian regime.
Key decisions of the last decades were based on premises, now revealed to have been naïve at best....
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
