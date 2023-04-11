Ad
A Sea Watch reconnaissance plane snapped this photo of some 400 people on a trawler (Photo: Sea Watch)

Malta refused to rescue boat in distress, say campaigners

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Malta refused to help rescue hundreds of people on a fishing boat in distress in their regional waters, according to campaigners.

Sea Watch International, an NGO, on Monday (10 April), said that Malta had instructed two nearby merchant vessels not to carry out a rescue.

One of the merchant boats was instead told to supply fuel and water to the boat, which had sailed from the Libyan coast last week, said the NGO.

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM), in a statement to Maltese medi...

