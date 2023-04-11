Malta refused to rescue boat in distress, say campaigners

Malta refused to help rescue hundreds of people on a fishing boat in distress in their regional waters, according to campaigners.

Sea Watch International, an NGO, on Monday (10 April), said that Malta had instructed two nearby merchant vessels not to carry out a rescue.

One of the merchant boats was instead told to supply fuel and water to the boat, which had sailed from the Libyan coast last week, said the NGO.

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM), in a statement to Maltese medi...