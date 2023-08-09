Novel food — from safety checks to grocery shelves

Antarctic Krill oil, protein extract from pig kidneys, magnolia bark extract and the mung bean. All and many others are on a list of approved novel foods for sale on the European market.

The last on that list, the mung bean, is a base ingredient for plant-made eggs produced by US firm Eat Just. In 2020, Eat Just submitted an application to get mung bean listed as an EU novel food. Two years later it was approved.

Before mung bean got the European Commission's stamp of approval, ...