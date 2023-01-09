Ad
euobserver
Climate protestors facing off against German police (Photo: Lützerath Unräumbar)

German police to evict climate activists blocking coal-mine expansion

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Hundreds of police from all over Germany are being sent to Lützerath, a half-demolished village in the west of the country, to evict climate activists who are blocking the expansion of the Garzweiler II open pit coal mine.

The 200 climate change activists who have occupied the village have been warned they will be evicted if they do not leave by Tuesday (10 January).

But the activists, who come from all over Europe, have barricaded access roads to the village, erected wooden str...

