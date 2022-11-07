Italian stand-off with rescue boats, as conditions worsen

The stand-off between humanitarian NGOs and Italy's far-right government continued to intensify on Monday (7 November), as four charity vessel ships looked to disembark several hundred people they had rescued at sea.
The stalemate came as another 500 people were said to be in distress on a large boat in Malta's search and rescue zone and in need of help.
While their fate remains unknown as of publication, t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
