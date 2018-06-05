Ad
Berlin wants the new US ambassador to Germany to clarify remarks (Photo: Merlijn Hoek)

Trump's new envoy to Germany under fire

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The former president of the European Parliament Martin Schulz has suggested the new US ambassador to Germany returned to the United States.

Schulz told the German press agency, DPA, on Monday (4 June) that comments made by US ambassador Richard Grenell in an interview with Breitbart news to empower conservatives in Europe were unacceptable.

Schulz said he hoped a Grenell plan to dine with Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz next week would follow with "a short stay of Mr. Grenell ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Berlin wants the new US ambassador to Germany to clarify remarks (Photo: Merlijn Hoek)

