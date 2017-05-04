Macron and Le Pen trade insults and clashing visions

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen highlighted their personal animosity and the deep polarisation of French politics in a TV debate on Wednesday (3 May) ahead of the presidential run-off on Sunday.

For more than two hours, the candidates traded insults and interrupted each other, and conjured radically divergent visions on the economy, social issues and the fight against terrorism and radical Islamism.

Macron said that Le Pen was "the candidate of fear" and a "parasite" feeding off...