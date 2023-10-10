Ad
The damaged underwater gas pipeline opened in 2020 and it goes from the Finish municipality of Inkoo until Paldiski, in Estonia (Photo: mwmbwls)

Finland: 'External activity' caused Baltic pipeline damage

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

An underwater gas pipeline and a telecom cable connecting Finland and Estonia had been temporarily shut down after the infrastructure suffered significant damage — which Helsinki blamed on unexplained 'external activity'.

The Finnish tabloid Iltalehti reported that government and defense forces suspect Russia of causing damage to the Baltic Sea gas pipeline connecting the two nations, citing a ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

