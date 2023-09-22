Europe's energy strategy: A tale of competing priorities

European Union policymakers took action this week to accelerate the bloc's transition away from fossil fuels, voting in support of a deal to raise the share of renewables in the EU's energy mix.
The bill, adopted by a large majority, plans for a bolstered renewable energy target of 45 percent of total consumption by 2030.
Despite this expanded commitment to clean energy, some policymakers have sought to remind European leaders of the precarious balance between energy sustainabili...
Thomas Mattusek is a former German ambassador to the UK, the UN and India. He also headed the political department of the German foreign ministry in Berlin. He is a senior advisor at the consulting company Flint Global.
