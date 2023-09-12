Ad
euobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity over the war (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen's speech to address EU future, but what's hers?

EU & the World
Migration
Green Economy
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Strasbourg,

EU corridors are abuzz with intrigue on whether European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will seek a second term or try something new, such as becoming the first-ever woman to lead Nato.

Unlike her predecessor Jean-Claude Juncker, who made clear he wasn't staying on, her intentions remain vague.

Von der Leyen herself has said she hasn't decided yet and her state-of-the-union address in Strasbourg on Wednesday (13 September) isn't expected to reveal much either.

A...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Von der Leyen: EU must now protect critical infrastructure
Von der Leyen pledges to help return Ukrainian children
Von der Leyen has 'confidence' in Spain — despite far-right election fears
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity over the war (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections