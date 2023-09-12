Von der Leyen's speech to address EU future, but what's hers?

EU corridors are abuzz with intrigue on whether European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will seek a second term or try something new, such as becoming the first-ever woman to lead Nato.
Unlike her predecessor Jean-Claude Juncker, who made clear he wasn't staying on, her intentions remain vague.
Von der Leyen herself has said she hasn't decided yet and her state-of-the-union address in Strasbourg on Wednesday (13 September) isn't expected to reveal much either.
A...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
