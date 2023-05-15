Joseph Stiglitz: 'Excessive zeal' of central banks on inflation

This week, top European lawmakers meet at the Beyond Growth Conference in Brussels, where they will try to imagine a future not wholly dedicated to economic growth.
For some, this may be challenging. When EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen launched the EU's Green Deal in 2019, she officially dubbed it Europe's "new strategy for growth." Some of this week's panellists have been critical of this. The economic anthropologist Jason...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.