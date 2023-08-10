After the alt–protein hype: a venture capitalist's perspective

Most of us by now have heard of meat alternatives, but lately they haven't been in the headlines quite as much as they were a few years ago.

Founding a company in a market that is both relatively new and past the initial hype can be challenging — especially in the EU, where legislation is slow, and public funding often has to be mirrored by private investors.

Is the hype over?



If you mean raising huge amounts of money based on exorbitant three-digit million valuations, ...