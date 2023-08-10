Ad
euobserver
Scientists in the laboratory still need the approval of European novel food regulation (Photo: Eat Just)

Interview

After the alt–protein hype: a venture capitalist's perspective

Green Economy
Health & Society
Alt-Protein: Eating away climate change?
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Most of us by now have heard of meat alternatives, but lately they haven't been in the headlines quite as much as they were a few years ago.

Founding a company in a market that is both relatively new and past the initial hype can be challenging — especially in the EU, where legislation is slow, and public funding often has to be mirrored by private investors.

Is the hype over?

\nIf you mean raising huge amounts of money based on exorbitant three-digit million valuations, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyAlt-Protein: Eating away climate change?Interview

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Andy Zynga, CEO of EIT Food, talks to EUobserver
Mycelium food and EU regulation
Alt-Protein: Eating away climate change?
Healthy people, healthy landscapes: a look into local food systems
Scientists in the laboratory still need the approval of European novel food regulation (Photo: Eat Just)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyAlt-Protein: Eating away climate change?Interview

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections