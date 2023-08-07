Ad
euobserver
Now a 'novel food'? A chanterelle mushroom on the forest floor (Photo: Timothy Dykes)

Mycelium food and EU regulation

Green Economy
Health & Society
Alt-Protein: Eating away climate change?
by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

In the 1960s, among fears of the so-called 'protein gap' — the idea that a growing global population would need an unsustainable amount of protein production to avoid malnutrition — researchers at British Petroleum made a remarkable discovery.

A byproduct of the refinery process, waxy n-paraffins, could be fed to a certain type of yeast, and produce single-cell proteins (SCP). The discovery was dubbed 'food from oil', unappetising as that may sound for us now, and was hailed by UNESCO ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyAlt-Protein: Eating away climate change?

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Related articles

Alt-Protein: Eating away climate change?
Now a 'novel food'? A chanterelle mushroom on the forest floor (Photo: Timothy Dykes)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyAlt-Protein: Eating away climate change?

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections