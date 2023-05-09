Too much 'EU crisis' talk — let's praise where the politics works

The EU is an indispensable organisation. Are you surprised I am writing this? Am I doing PR for the EU now? No, not really. On this site, I have often criticised EU actions. Because it is an indispensable institution, it needs scrutiny and criticism.
The recent debate on AI shows once again why the EU is indispensable.
The risks and dangers of AI have been highlighted for many years. My organisation Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.