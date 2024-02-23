Ad
euobserver
Many energy super-majors have been pushing a self-interested profit-maximisation narrative that Europe needs more LNG (Photo: Razom We Stand)

After two years of war, time to hit Putin's LNG exports

Green Economy
Ukraine
Opinion
by Svitlana Romanko, Kyiv,

As we reach the tragic milestone of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the horrors inflicted upon innocent Ukrainian people serve as a stark reminder of the role played by profits from Russian oil and LNG gas exports to the West.

This week, Russian troops have closed in on "hellish" Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.

In a trag...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Svitlana Romanko is director and founder Razom We Stand, aan independent Ukrainian organisation dedicated to the permanent defeat of Russian fossil-fueled aggression, and a clean energy future for Ukraine and the world. Romanko is also a international environmental lawyer.

Related articles

'Lining Putin's pockets': EU's LNG imports rise since war
EU paid Russia €420-per-capita for fossil fuels since war began
Berlin ignored Brussels over number of LNG terminals
Spain and Belgium increased Russian LNG imports, study finds
Many energy super-majors have been pushing a self-interested profit-maximisation narrative that Europe needs more LNG (Photo: Razom We Stand)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Svitlana Romanko is director and founder Razom We Stand, aan independent Ukrainian organisation dedicated to the permanent defeat of Russian fossil-fueled aggression, and a clean energy future for Ukraine and the world. Romanko is also a international environmental lawyer.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections