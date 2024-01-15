How can Europe make human rights of Jews count?

A synagogue is firebombed. A rabbi is threatened with a screwdriver on the street. Jewish homes have Stars of David daubed on them as if to mark them out. Visceral reminders that antisemitism i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
George Wilkes is a consultant on anti-semitism in France, Germany and the UK at Human Rights Watch and Benjamin Ward is deputy Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
George Wilkes is a consultant on anti-semitism in France, Germany and the UK at Human Rights Watch and Benjamin Ward is deputy Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.