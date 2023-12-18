Ad
Young people in the European Parliament in Strasbourg during this year's European Youth Event (Photo: European Parliament)

New era? How young MEPs influence EU decision-making

by Vitovt Kopytok, Mikhail Komin, Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Among the 705 members of the European Parliament, only 37 are aged 35 or younger, as earlier reported by EUobserver.

While this represents slightly over five percent of the total of MEPs, it also marks a record compared to previous parliamentary terms.

In the past, the presence of young MEPs never exceeded three percent. By the end of 1992 (the third parliamentary term), there were only 10 young MEPs in the hemicycle.

...

Author Bio

Vitovt Kopytok is a data analyst and independent researcher. Mikhail Komin, editor at Novaya Gazeta Europe, visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Affairs (ECFR), and Elena Sánchez Nicolás is EUobserver managing editor

