euobserver
Nato is helping to keep the peace in the Serb enclave of North Mitrovica (Photo: morbin)

Kosovo PM warns of renewed conflict with Serbia

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti warned of possible armed conflict with Serbia, following heightened border tensions with Belgrade over the past month.

"We should not exclude that these aggressive policies of Belgrade could also turn into an assault against Kosovo in one way or the other," Kurti told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday (10 August).

Pristina wants ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo to use car number plates issued by Kosovo. But the same Serbs do not recognise Kosovo, ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

