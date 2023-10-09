'Breathless' EU backs Israel after hundreds killed

Many European airlines have stopped flights to Tel Aviv, as the sudden outbreak of war in Israel registers its first impacts in the neighbouring EU.

The roll-call of carriers calling off flights on Sunday (8 October) included Aegean, Air France, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Iberia Express, ITA Airways, LOT, Lufthansa, and WizzAir in a sign of the intensity of fighting.

The Polish air force was sending military cargo planes instead to evacuate its and other EU nationals.<...