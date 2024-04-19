Ad
Russian LNG made up 16 percent of the bloc's total imports last year (Photo: kees torn)

EU reliant on Russian LNG for time being, finds report

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Union's energy watchdog warned on Friday (19 April) that member states will need to rely on Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to ensure supply for some years to come, even as some countries are pushing to ban Russian fuel completely. 

Russian LNG makes up only a fraction of the EU's LNG imports and a mere five percent of...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

