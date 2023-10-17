Ad
The UN Relief & Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees compound in Gaza (Photo: UNRWA)

Gaza Abyss: supporting UNRWA is humanitarian imperative

by Marta Lorenzo, Brussels,

Devastating human loss, mass displacement, chaos, fear. Gaza had suffered many crises, but this one is unprecedented.

Two million people are on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, with hundreds of thousands sheltering in schools and other buildings that belong to UNRWA, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees. As I write, we are running out of food, drinking water, mattresses, blankets and hygiene items.

UNRWA is the United Nations agency mandated by the international community...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Marta Lorenzo is the director of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief & Works Agency for Palestine) Representative Office for Europe.

