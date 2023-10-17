Gaza Abyss: supporting UNRWA is humanitarian imperative

Devastating human loss, mass displacement, chaos, fear. Gaza had suffered many crises, but this one is unprecedented.

Two million people are on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, with hundreds of thousands sheltering in schools and other buildings that belong to UNRWA, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees. As I write, we are running out of food, drinking water, mattresses, blankets and hygiene items.

UNRWA is the United Nations agency mandated by the international community...