Catalan separatist in next year's EU election race

On the morning of Saturday 14 October, an auditorium in the French city of Strasbourg was bathed in a particular shade of purple, with two pieces of EU terminology in the air: self-determination and Spitzenkandidaten — in a variety of languages.

"What do you think of the other candidate?" a male voice asked the man next to him in English as they poured their coffee.

"He's got a good speech, I must say," the first replied, befor...