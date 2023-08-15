Ad
Warsaw: Polish military parade to be largest of its kind in decades (Photo: mon.gov.pl)

Poland shows off US weapons in pre-election parade

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland is to show off its Western defence equipment in a massive military parade, as its ruling party gears up for re-election.

The Polish Army Day celebrations on Tuesday (15 August) in Warsaw are to be the largest in decades, with 2,000 soldiers, 92 aircraft, and 200 mechanised units.

These include US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks, Himars rocket launchers, and Patriot anti-missile systems, as well as South Korean K2 tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers, the Polish defence ministry sai...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

