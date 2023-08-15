Poland shows off US weapons in pre-election parade

Poland is to show off its Western defence equipment in a massive military parade, as its ruling party gears up for re-election.

The Polish Army Day celebrations on Tuesday (15 August) in Warsaw are to be the largest in decades, with 2,000 soldiers, 92 aircraft, and 200 mechanised units.

These include US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks, Himars rocket launchers, and Patriot anti-missile systems, as well as South Korean K2 tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers, the Polish defence ministry sai...