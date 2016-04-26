Small business still waiting for TTIP breakthrough

The company Code Mercenaries can be found in the south of Berlin, several miles outside city limits.

This is where Guido Koerber and his eight employees produce microprocessor chips for keyboards. Not for PC or Apple computers, but personalised orders for industrial machines.

Koerber's company does exactly what Germany’s small and medium-sized enterprises are praised for: offering a highly specialised niche product that is successful overseas. Roughly 90 percent of Koerber’s mer...