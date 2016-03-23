Ad
euobserver
Szydlo and Hungarian PM Viktor Orban: Populist leaders in central Europe have been making the terrorism-migration link since last year (Photo: Official Facebook page of Viktor Orban)

Poland says No to migrants after Brussels attack

Migration
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo has said the Brussels attacks mean that Poland cannot take part in the EU’s migrant relocation scheme.

"Twenty eight EU countries agreed to solve the issue through relocation. But I will say it very clearly: I do not see it possible to allow migrants in Poland at the moment," Szydlo told the Superstacja TV broadcaster on Wednesday (23 March).

She criticised German chancellor Angela Merkel for having “invited migrants to Europe.”

“This car...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Smuggled migrants to leave Greece from Sunday onward
Terrorism frames EU-Turkey summit on migration
Right-wing politicians score points on Brussels attack
Szydlo and Hungarian PM Viktor Orban: Populist leaders in central Europe have been making the terrorism-migration link since last year (Photo: Official Facebook page of Viktor Orban)

Tags

MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections