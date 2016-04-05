EU urges Poland to respect constitution

Respect of constitutional rulings is the "starting point" for any dialogue on the rule of law in Poland, European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans told the Polish government in Warsaw on Tuesday (5 April).

Timmermans spoke amidst a dispute between the country’s Constitutional Tribunal and the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The government had installed loyalist judges and altered the way the court makes decisions. The court then overturned the changes, but PiS did no...