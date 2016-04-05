Ad
euobserver
Timmermans: "I strongly believe that in any EU member state, the rule of law should be respected by all and should be strengthened" (Photo: European Commission)

EU urges Poland to respect constitution

Rule of Law
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Respect of constitutional rulings is the "starting point" for any dialogue on the rule of law in Poland, European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans told the Polish government in Warsaw on Tuesday (5 April).

Timmermans spoke amidst a dispute between the country’s Constitutional Tribunal and the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The government had installed loyalist judges and altered the way the court makes decisions. The court then overturned the changes, but PiS did no...

Rule of Law

euobserver

