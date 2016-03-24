Karadzic found guilty of genocide in Bosnia

The former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is to spend the rest of his life behind bars after a UN tribunal found him guilty of genocide for the murder of over 8,000 Muslim boys and men in Srebrenica in 1995.

The tribunal, in The Hague, on Thursday (24 March) sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

It also found Karadzic, 70, guilty of war crimes for the "indiscriminate and disproportionate" shelling and sniping of Sarajevo in a 44-month siege in which thousands died.

Pr...