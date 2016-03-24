Ad
euobserver
The mastermind of the killings in Bosnia, Karadzic awaits his sentencing in The Hague (Photo: ICTY)

Karadzic found guilty of genocide in Bosnia

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is to spend the rest of his life behind bars after a UN tribunal found him guilty of genocide for the murder of over 8,000 Muslim boys and men in Srebrenica in 1995.

The tribunal, in The Hague, on Thursday (24 March) sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

It also found Karadzic, 70, guilty of war crimes for the "indiscriminate and disproportionate" shelling and sniping of Sarajevo in a 44-month siege in which thousands died.

Pr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Bosnia applies for EU membership
Serbia apologises for Srebrenica massacre
Serbia and Bosnia hold joint ministers' meeting
Europe to commemorate Srebrenica genocide
The mastermind of the killings in Bosnia, Karadzic awaits his sentencing in The Hague (Photo: ICTY)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections