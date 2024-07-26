EU and US urge Israel to halt 'nonsense' attack on UN refugee agency

The EU and US have ridiculed Israel's move to designate UN relief agency UNRWA as a "terrorist" entity, threatening the future of Palestinian refugees.
Israel's anti-UNRWA law was "nonsense" said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Thursday (25 July).
"Outlawing UNRWA – and label...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
