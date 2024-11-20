Azerbaijan using COP29 to jail rights defenders, says son of detained dissident

Azerbaijan has been further emboldened to crack down on opposition since hosting the UN climate summit COP29, says the son of a dissident under house arrest.
Speaking to EUobserver on Wednesday (20 November) Ibad Bayramov says the country has more than tripled the number of political prisoners since Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, was announced as the Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.