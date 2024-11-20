Azerbaijan using COP29 to jail rights defenders, says son of detained dissident

Azerbaijan has been further emboldened to crack down on opposition since hosting the UN climate summit COP29, says the son of a dissident under house arrest.

Speaking to EUobserver on Wednesday (20 November) Ibad Bayramov says the country has more than tripled the number of political prisoners since Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, was announced as the Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Already a member? Login here