Ad
euobserver
Nearly two weeks after the flash floods in Valencia, which left over 200 dead and many still missing, several municipalities are struggling to return to some sort of normality (Photo: INESE SPS)

EUobserved

How Spanish conservatives tried to blow up the next EU Commission

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

It is often the cliche that Spain is seen as a 'big EU country' — but with little actual influence in Brussels. But the past couple of days indicate otherwise.

Two weeks ago, when the parliamentary hearings for the new EU commissioners began, few could have expected that the new commission — and the inauguration of its president Ursula von der Leyen — wou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyEUobserved

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Questions for Ribera — can we really compete our way to decarbonisation?
Party infighting over Spanish floods stalls approval of new EU commissioners
Nearly two weeks after the flash floods in Valencia, which left over 200 dead and many still missing, several municipalities are struggling to return to some sort of normality (Photo: INESE SPS)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyEUobserved

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections